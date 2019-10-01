Epiroc USA to Open Regional Service Center for Northeast

Epiroc, a leading productivity partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, will open a new, modern Regional Service Center to support customers in the Northeast region of the United States. The center — located in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania — will to be up and running by October 15, 2019.

The new Regional Service Center is part of Epiroc’s commitment to being an ever-stronger partner for customers. The center will feature a state-of-the-art service shop for Epiroc mining and construction equipment, and it will serve as a home base for field service technicians. Staff at the center will also be available to support customers and provide additional local resources.

“We are committed to being a partner for our customers, not just a manufacturer,” said Jon Torpy, general manager and president of Epiroc USA LLC. “We look forward to improving and expanding our service support offerings to our valued customers in the Northeast region.”

Until the new Regional Service Center in Harrisburg is fully operational later this year, existing service centers will continue to support customers in the region. Some functions from those service centers will begin to transfer to Harrisburg over the coming months.

In addition to the new service center, Epiroc is further investing in the Chambersburg Local Distribution Center in Pennsylvania. The location currently houses Epiroc rock drilling tools and is now expected to stock a robust inventory of spare parts by the end of 2019. The additional in-stock parts will enhance support for customers in the region by allowing them faster access and reduced equipment downtime.

