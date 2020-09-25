Falco joins United Underground Precast

United Underground Precast has welcomed Luigi “Louis” Falco as Vice President of Engineering & Quality. Falco is widely recognized in the industry for his expertise and experience in segment manufacturing and quality management. Over his career, he has been involved in more than 32 tunnel projects throughout North America.

“Louis brings us 40 years of professional experience in the fields of underground construction and segmental liner engineering and manufacturing,” said Jonathan Gavin, President and Owner of United Concrete Products. “He offers skills that will add to the strength of all of our product offerings from bridges to roads to tunneling.”

Previously, Falco was involved in every aspect of segmental liner manufacturing for 23 segmental tunnel liner projects as Project Manager & Quality Manager at CSI Tunnel Systems. Involvement included design review, installing quality systems, submittals, scheduling, project mobilization, and managing the production of segmental liners. Additionally, he served as Quality Manager at Modern Continental Construction, was an estimator, superintendent and project manager at Kiewit Construction Company, and was a tunnel superintendent at Perini Corporation. Other notable assignments were with Kajima Engineering, S A Healy Company, and Atlas Construction.

He holds a BS Civil Engineering degree from Concordia University in Montreal. He is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the Society of Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration.

“I am excited to have Louis Falco as part of our tunneling team,” said Walter Siryk, President and Principal at United Underground Precast. “Louis’ work ethic, collaborative style and skill set, will further enable us to respond to market opportunities and assist our clients with their underground precast needs.”

