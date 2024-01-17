\ First Station Completed for Melbourne's Metro Tunnel

By TBM Staff

Construction on Arden Station is finished in Melbourne, Australia, making it the first of the Metro Tunnel’s 5 new stations to reach this significant milestone after nearly 6 years of construction on the project. It marks a huge step towards the Metro Tunnel opening to passengers in 2025 – a year ahead of schedule.

Construction on Arden Station started in 2018 with excavation. Since then, workers have:

dug out 330,000 tonnes of rock and soil

built the massive brick archway and facade

poured the concrete for the station platforms

laid lengths of steel rail through the tunnels

installed the escalators, lifts and the Victorian-first platform screen doors.

In recent weeks crews worked on the finishing touches at Arden Station. Below ground they installed paving, seating and passenger information displays. Above ground, work took place on landscaping, paving, and installing signs, seating and bicycle hoops.

Work is continuing on the other 4 underground stations – Parkville, State Library, Town Hall and Anzac – with Parkville expected to be the next station to be finished.

Arden Station’s completion was brought forward so it could become a test case for the remaining stations. Over the coming months, the project team will test station systems to make sure they work together. This includes passenger information displays, platform screen doors and ventilation. They will troubleshoot issues and run software updates before rolling these systems out at the other stations.

Arden Station will become the centrepiece of a new bio-medical and health sciences precinct for North Melbourne, accommodating up to 34,000 jobs and around 20,000 people by 2051.

When the Metro Tunnel opens in 2025 the Sunbury, Cranbourne and Pakenham lines will run through new tunnels under Melbourne’s CBD, with 5 new stations.

Next-generation signaling technology will be used to run trains, allowing for turn-up-and-go services during peak times. Passengers will be able to travel all the way from Sunbury to Cranbourne or Pakenham without changing trains. A single change will connect people to the Ballarat, Bendigo, Geelong, Warrnambool and Gippsland regional rail lines.

The project includes: