Gall Zeidler Announces Staff Additions

By TBM Staff

Gall Zeidler Consultants, a global tunneling and underground engineering firm, announced the addition of several senior leaders and tunnel experts: Hamid Javady, P.E., P.Eng.; Louis Falco, P.Eng; and Eleanor Sillerico Mayta, C.Eng. MICE.

Hamid Javady, P.E., P.Eng., joins the GZ Toronto Office as its Tunneling and Geotechnical Director – Canada. Mr. Javady has over 30 years of experience working on major infrastructure with management skills across a range of sectors, including transportation, transit, water/wastewater, utilities, and Energy. He has specific expertise in the design, construction, and project management of large-scale underground projects for transit, rail stations, LRTs, grade separations, subways, water / wastewater projects, and dams. Mr. Javady also has extensive experienced with different types of delivery methods such as design-bid-build, design-build, and P3 models. Prior to joining GZ, Hamid held several leadership positions in Canada and the US. Among his projects are the Eglington Crosstown East Tunnel, and the Eglinton-Scarborough Crosstown Twin Tunnel in Toronto, the Annacis Island Waste Water Treatment Plant Outfall Tunnel in Vancouver, and the Sewage Force Main Tunnel in Miami.

Louis Falco, P.Eng, joins the GZ New York office as a Senior Tunnel Engineer/Construction Manager. Mr. Falco is a highly experienced construction engineer, project manager, and quality manager. He has spent about 40 years working as a designer, contractor, and tunneling materials supplier both in the home office and out in the field. He has worked as a Project Manager, Chief Engineer, Site Manager, Construction Engineer, Quality Control Manager, Cost-Estimator, Site Superintendent and as a Tunnel Concrete Segments Pre-caster. He has overseen the construction of mined tunnels, TBM tunnels, Sequential Excavation Method (SEM), cut-and-cover structures, trenches, shafts, the installation of various support of excavation systems (including slurry walls, soldier piles and lagging, sheet piles, and caissons), and the administration of various ground improvement methods such as chemical and jet grouting and ground freezing. Louis led the design and manufacturing and supply of One Pass Universal Segmental Liner for over 20 tunneling projects in the US and Canada.

Eleanor Sillerico Mayta, C.Eng. MICE, joins the GZ New York Office as Tunnel Construction Manager / Resident Engineer. Ms. Mayta is an ICE Chartered civil engineer (CEng MICE) with over 20-year of experience in Geotechnical and structural design and construction of underground infrastructures including tunnels, shafts, cross passages, by-pass tunnels, galleries, access passages in both soils and rocks. She is an expert in the construction of soft ground and hard rock TBM tunnels including EPB TBM, slurry TBM and rock TBM. Among her recent projects are the Purple Line Section 3 in Los Angeles, the HS2 N1 Contract in the UK, and The Elizabeth Line, Liverpool Street and Whitechapel Stations in London. Her experience covers many other projects in Latin America, Spain, UK, and US.

“We are excited to have Hamid, Louis and Eleanor as part of our tunneling team,” said Vojtech Gall, one of the firm’s founding Principals. “Their skill sets, along with our local and global expert staff, enables us to respond to market opportunities and assist our clients with their underground and tunneling engineering challenges.”