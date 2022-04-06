Gall Zeidler Consultants Welcomes Munfah as a Partner and a Principal

Nasri Munfah, P.E. has joined the senior management team of Gall Zeidler Consultants (GZ) as a Partner and a Principal of the firm. In this role, Munfah will be responsible for the development and implementation of the firm’s strategic long term growth plan in tunneling and underground construction business across the Americas. He will provide technical leadership in business development, strategic pursuits, project delivery, and drive growth and professional development of staff.

/**** Advertisement ****/

Munfah has more than 40 years of experience in tunneling and underground engineering design and construction. He has been responsible for the successful delivery of multi-billion-dollar projects from conceptual engineering through construction in the traditional design-bid-build and alternative delivery methods including DB, DBF, CMGC, P-DB and P3. His experience encompasses TBM bored tunnels, SEM/NATM tunnels, cut and cover, and Immersed Tube Tunnels (ITT) for transportation, water conveyance, and energy projects. Among his notable projects are the Istanbul Strait Crossing, a 13.7 m (45 ft) diameter underwater tunnel, the Alaskan Way Tunnel in Seattle, a 17.45 m (57.3 ft) diameter TBM tunnel, the $12B East Side Access Program in New York, the Central Subway project in san Francisco, and the $11B Gateway program in New York.

“It is a pleasure to have Nasri join us in this capacity to drive our growth during this period of abundant opportunities in the Americas’ market” stated Vojtech Gall, Co-Founder and a Principal of the firm “I have known and worked with Nasri for over 20 years, and I am confident in his ability to help us provide our clients innovative solutions and groundbreaking approaches on a wide range of tunneling projects.”

Munfah is well recognized in the industry; he has led national and global tunneling practices in several large engineering firms. He held leadership roles in several professional organizations, published over 50 peer reviewed papers, lectured in various universities and short courses on topics related to technical and management aspects of underground construction, and has received numerous awards in acknowledgment of his contributions. In addition, Munfah has held an adjunct professorship in Columbia University’s Civil Engineering Department and was the principal investigator and the primary author of FHWA’s Technical Manual for Design and Construction of Road Tunnels, thus actively contributing to the development of first tunnel design manual published in the US.