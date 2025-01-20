Gateway Development Commission Appoints Prendergast as CEO

By TBM Staff

An acoustic corer using sound waves to detect obstructions 60 feet below the riverbed as part of the Gateway program. (Photo: GDC)

The Gateway Development Commission (GDC) announced at its Board meeting Jan. 16 that it has appointed Thomas “Tom” Prendergast as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Prendergast brings significant experience managing large rail infrastructure to the role, including serving as President, Chairman, and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA); President of the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR); and CEO of the South Coast British Columbia Transportation Authority (TransLink). At MTA, Prendergast led the way to securing a five-year capital plan to modernize New York’s public transportation systems and oversaw restoration of service after Hurricane Sandy and critical rehabilitation and flood resiliency efforts.

Prendergast comes to GDC from AECOM, where he oversees design and consulting services across all business lines in New York and New Jersey, including transportation, water and wastewater, environment, power, and buildings and places.

“The Gateway Hudson Tunnel Project is our nation’s most vital infrastructure project, bound to transform the way we move throughout the region for generations to come,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “After decades of delays, I am proud to have secured the critical resources needed to deliver this project. Tom Prendergast has the extensive experience that we need now to keep the project on track, lead the Gateway Development Commission, and make this long held dream a reality.”

In a joint statement, Alicia Glen, New York GDC Commissioner and Co-Chair, Balpreet GrewalVirk, New Jersey GDC Commissioner and Co-Chair, and Tony Coscia, GDC Amtrak Commissioner and Vice Chair, said, “Over the past year, we have moved from planning the HTP to building the nation’s most urgent rail infrastructure project. We are thrilled that Tom Prendergast will be at the helm of GDC’s operations as we continue to advance the construction projects that are already in progress and move forward with tunnel boring and trackway construction. The region, and the nation, need the Hudson Tunnel Project now more than ever, and Tom’s deep experience delivering complex infrastructure projects in New York and New Jersey, including his decades of work focused on rail mass transit in the region, position him perfectly to lead us through the next phases of this critical project.”

Tom Prendergast said, “A modern rail system that ensures fast, reliable service for commuters and Travelers is the foundation for strong and sustained economic growth. As someone who has spent much of my career working to improve rail mass transit for residents of New York and New Jersey, I understand the urgent need for the Hudson Tunnel Project, and I am committed to making sure it is built on time and on budget. I thank the GDC Commissioners, Governors Hochul and Murphy, Minority Leader Schumer and our Congressional champions for trusting me to carry this project forward. I look forward to working closely with all of our partners in Washington, New Jersey, and New York to deliver the most urgent infrastructure project in the nation.”

GDC is poised to take significant steps forward under Prendergast’s leadership. In the coming

months, the Commission expects to:

Award the contract for the Manhattan Tunnel Project, which involves designing and building the portion of the new tunnel on the Manhattan side of the Hudson River.

Complete production of the tunnel boring machines (TBMs) that will build the New Jersey portion of the tunnel. These TBMs have already been ordered.

Finish the Tonnelle Avenue Bridge and Utility Relocation Project. This will provide access to the portal to the Palisades that will enable tunnel boring machines to build the New Jersey portion of the new tunnel and will allow trains to pass under Tonnelle Avenue into the tunnel once it is in operation.

Seven of the ten construction packages that make up the HTP are now under construction or in procurement. In total, construction of the HTP will create 95,000 jobs and generate nearly $20 billion in economic activity that benefits workers and businesses throughout the New York/New Jersey region and across the country.

Work is well underway on three construction projects, including the first heavy construction project of the HTP. These projects are projected to create 7,500 jobs and generate $1.5 billion in economic output. In addition, initial construction in preparation for tunnel boring has launched and will advance significantly in the new year.

Recent construction milestones include:

The Tonnelle Avenue Bridge and Utility Relocation Project has passed 50 percent completion on time and on budget.

Underpinning and jet grouting below the High Line being conducted as part of the Hudson Yards Concrete Casing Section 3 (HYCC-3) Project are complete, enabling excavation to install the tunnel box to begin.

Acoustic corer scans for the Hudson River Ground Stabilization (HRGS) Project are complete and soil mixing is underway within the first section of the cofferdam.

GDC has the resources needed to see the HTP through to completion. In July, the Commission secured full funding for the project, including $12 billion in commitments from the federal government, which will cover 70 percent of project costs. Between federal funding obligated to the project and executed Railroad Rehabilitation & Improvement Financing (RRIF) loans for the local share of the project costs, roughly $8 billion is available to advance construction and GDC has fully executed commitments for the entire $16 billion needed to build the HTP.