GDC Announces Requests for Qualifications for Two Major Pieces of Hudson Tunnel Project

The Gateway Development Commission (GDC) announced on May 31 that it has issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for two major components of the Hudson Tunnel Project: Package EA1, the Hudson River Ground Stabilization (HRGS) project, and Package 1A, the Palisades Tunnel project.

For the HRGS project, the RFQ invites Statements of Qualifications from entities interested in designing and constructing the HRGS via a Design-Build delivery model. Responses will be due July 12, 2023. The project is expected to commence in early 2024, ahead of the full tunnel construction.

For the Palisades Tunnel project, the RFQ invites Statements of Qualifications from entities interested in constructing the Palisades Tunnel via a Design-Bid-Build delivery model. Responses will be due September 13, 2023. The Palisades Tunnel is the first project in the full construction of the new Hudson Tunnel and is anticipated to begin in the second half of 2024.

After evaluating the Statements of Qualifications, GDC plans to short list entities and issue Requests for Proposals. The RFQs are the first procurement documents issued by GDC, demonstrating continued progress in GDC’s work to build its organizational capacity.

“GDC is continuing to advance the Hudson Tunnel Project from planning to doing,” said Kris Kolluri, CEO of the Gateway Development Commission. “With the strong support and work of Governors Hochul and Murphy, Majority Leader Schumer, the Biden Administration, our Congressional delegations and our partners, the project has the unified leadership it needs to keep marching toward full construction. Today’s launch of the procurement process for these two vital components of the Tunnel are another big sign that we’re going to seize this moment and bring 21st century rail to the busiest link in the Northeast Corridor.”

The HRGS will fortify and stabilize the river bottom on the New York side of the Hudson River over a 1,200-ft portion leading to the Manhattan Bulkhead. The work will create an improved condition in which to bore the new tunnel through the eastern portion of the Hudson River section of the project. The work will also comply with all environmental regulations and be conducted in specified time ranges to protect the river, fish, and wildlife.

The Palisades Tunnel will be the first contract package in the project to utilize Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs). The TBMs will start east of Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen and continue at depths between 40 to 260 ft below the surface of the Palisades. The boring will extend approximately 1 mile to the Hoboken Ventilation Shaft just west of the Hudson River. The concrete shell of the tunnel will be constructed behind the TBMs.

GDC has also made substantial progress in recent months advancing other elements of the Hudson Tunnel Project. Early work is expected to begin later this year on both the Tonnelle Avenue Bridge and Utility Relocation project in New Jersey and the Hudson Yards Concrete Casing – Section 3 in New York. GDC recently shortlisted potential Project Delivery Partners and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Build America Bureau is advancing the application for obtaining Railroad Rehabilitation and Improvement Financing (RRIF) loans to support the project. In addition, the Hudson Tunnel Project is continuing to move through the FTA’s Capital Investment Grants program toward a Full Funding Grant Agreement next year.