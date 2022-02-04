Geo-Instruments, GKM Consultants Awarded Eglinton LRT Contract

The Eglinton Crosstown West Extension, which extends the Eglinton Crosstown LRT another nine kilometers further west into Mississauga, has recently reached a significant milestone. The Ontario government and its key delivery partners, Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx have awarded a contract with a value of $729.2M to West End Connectors to design, build and finance the project’s tunnels.

West End Connectors is a consortium comprised of Aecon Group, Dragados Canada, and Ghella. The consortium appointed GKM Consultants to install and commission state-of-the-art geotechnical instruments and monitoring systems that would meet the design.

The tunneling contract is the first phase of the extension which will run primarily underground from the future Mount Dennis Station to Renforth Drive. Throughout the project, GKM Consultants and its partnership with GEO-Instruments will progressively deploy more than 3,000 geospatial and geotechnical measuring points. GKM-GEO Monitoring Partners are bridging instrumentation technologies and complex monitoring assignments into a single turnkey solution.

“Our product-agnostic stance enables us to approach customer requests without bias and guarantees that the eventual technology or product choice is purely based on performance and adherence to the customer requirement. Our service covers every step of the way, from procurement to project management including drilling coordination and supervision, instruments installation, commissioning data acquisition systems with near-real-time on-line dashboards” says Wesley Saunders, Director, Infrastructure at GKM.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with West End Connectors consortium and GKM Consultants. The strength of the systems adopted by the client lies in a fully automated data acquisition and management system (ADAMS) allowing continuous readings and visualization of the geotechnical instruments and optical measuring points for the benefit of the consortium, the designers, the owner, and their technical advisors” says Pierre Gouvin, President of GEO-Instruments.

“Aecon, Dragados, and Ghella have a tenured and solid reputation for providing complex projects. Their desire to team up with us is a true statement of intent that the geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring are a key component of the success of the project. We look forward to leveraging our experience executing this exciting project in GTA as our services play a major role in urban civil engineering – construction environment helping to mitigate risk and safety for better management of assets” says Stephane-Eric Thivierge, President of GKM.

About GKM Consultants Inc

GKM Consultants is proud to take part in the development of mining operation and expansion projects, as well as in major infrastructure monitoring work, both in Canada and abroad with accomplishments in over 20 countries. Founded in 2007, GKM Consultants is known for its expertise in the design, installation, and implementation of turnkey geotechnical monitoring systems. GKM procures employment to 50 professionals, engineers, technicians, and proudly contributes to providing work to many local businesses where projects take place.

About GEO-Instruments

Established in 2003, GEO-Instruments became a Keller affiliate in 2017. GEO-Instruments provides geotechnical and structural monitoring solutions with advanced systems offering services support to owners, infrastructure operators, engineers, and construction companies in mitigating risk, optimizing designs and methods, and documenting regulatory compliance. GEO operates from a dozen offices in the United States, as well as in Canada, the UK, Germany, and France.

