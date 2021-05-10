GHD Appoints Technical Director for Tunnels in Sydney

With Australia’s transport boom, the tunneling industry is thriving, increasing the need for tunneling innovation to deliver sustainable, safe and modern infrastructure. To address this, global professional services company GHD has appointed Natascha Rezai as a Technical Director for Tunnels in Sydney.

With 15 years’ experience across Australia and Europe, Rezai has worked with major international design consultancies and delivery contractors on some of the largest and most complex tunnel projects.

GHD is actively strengthening its capacity and commitment for the delivery of tunnel projects across the transport, water and hydroelectric sectors and this announcement follows the appointment of Sam Mirlatifi as Technical Director of Tunnelling and Geotechnics in July 2020.

“Australia has never had such a plentiful tunneling infrastructure pipeline before, so it’s really an exciting time to be expanding GHD’s tunneling team and work closely and collaboratively with our clients in an inclusive and ethically responsible way,” says Helen Barbour-Bourne, Sydney’s Business Group Leader – Geotechnics and Tunnels.

Rezai has previously held senior design management roles on iconic tunnel projects including Sydney Metro City and Southwest, North West Rail Link and Brisbane’s Airport Link. She has in-depth experience of the tender and delivery phases of major design and construct infrastructure projects, displaying adaptability, agility and an ability to relate to all stakeholders.

“I am looking forward to keeping our cities moving and creating more community connections through new infrastructure in my new role working alongside a team of industry leading experts to bring innovation and insight into future tunnel projects,” says Rezai.

Brendan Henry, GHD’s Australian Tunnels Practice Leader adds, “I am very excited to work with Natascha on further expansion of our global tunnel design team. She is driven by a personal desire to create lasting positive outcomes and improve the quality of life for communities. Natascha brings her unique diversified perspective in geotechnical engineering to the tunneling industry.”

