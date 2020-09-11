GHH Expanding into Australian Market

With its loaders, dump trucks and utility vehicles for rock logistics above and below ground, GHH has long been represented on many continents. Now the manufacturer, which is part of the Schmidt Kranz Group, is making the leap to the red continent. “We want to shorten the distance to our customers in Australia,” says Global Sales Manager Ken Stapylton. “Contact before, during and after the purchase is important to us – after all, we are happy to supply tailor-made solutions.”

A sales office already exists in Brisbane. But with a strong local partner at your side, you can operate much better in the country. Specialist Tunnel Excavation (STE), based in Sydney, Australia, is the partner GHH found to cover Eastern Australia. STE has 25 years of experience on the Australian continent and, like GHH, supplies turnkey solutions for bulk and detail rock excavation using surface mining, tracked trenchers and specialist excavators for applications across tunnel, road, rail, civil, mining and pipeline projects throughout Australia and New Zealand.

“GHH completes our range of high-quality machines for almost everything in the field of rock logistics that drives on wheels,” emphasizes Lee McCourt, Director of STE. His business was established to provide target industries with a more efficient and safer method of excavation of rock geology, through use of the latest equipment & technology available anywhere in the world. The German machine technology fits in perfectly as it is characterized by a driver-friendly, ergonomic design, robust and safe construction and high economic efficiency. And when it comes to “going green” most of the GHH equipment is available in Tier 3, Tier 4 final and Stage V engine emission packages. Recently, GHH won an international prize for its product design. The partnership is a real added value for both companies.

A first joint project is already being planned. GHH also announced that a whole range of vehicles from other co-operations are being put into position for Eastern Australia. In fact, the Germans have a lot to contribute here and are rightly regarded as a total solution provider, which is also strong in peripheral areas such as financing, rental, maintenance and even refurbished vehicles.

