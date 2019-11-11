GHH Expands Presence in Underground Market

GHH, the manufacturer of mining and tunneling machines, is significantly expanding its presence on the market: 18 more machine types will be included in the product range, making GHH a a full-range supplier.

It is a strategic move that opens up a new chapter in the company’s history: Thanks to the cooperation with the mechanical engineering company Titan Ltd. based in Ankara, GHH now also offers concrete spraying machines, transmixers and pumps. In addition, the product range now includes utility vehicles such as passenger transporters, light cranes, scissor lifts, mini dumpers, boom trucks as well as ANFO charge trucks in rigid or articulated design.

“We are delighted to have Titan as an experienced partner for additional equipment that ideally complements our core range,” says GHH Managing Director Dr. Jan Olaf Petzold. For Titan Business Development Director Ergun Sokulluoglu, the cooperation is also a great step forward: “With GHH, we are growing in markets in which we have not previously been represented.”

In fact, the new overall program is lucrative for many companies in construction, civil engineering and underground mining: They cover practically all major fields of work and benefit in logistics, maintenance and training. The fact that there are also advantages in terms of rent, financing and used equipment makes it even more interesting.

Construction companies and mine operators have already done well with the Schmidt Kranz Group, to which GHH belongs: The company is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of load haul dumpers, underground dump trucks, drilling and bolting rigs as well as scalers for the mining industry. The machines are also used for road, railway and power plant construction. The offer even includes processing plants and automation technology. Another well-known brand of the group is Mine Master.

GHH supplies the new product range under its own brand name. Titan itself remains independently active in the market. The cooperation covers large areas: GHH offers the machines (exclusively) in many parts of the world, for example in key markets of North, Central and South America, in large parts of Africa, in Australia and India as well as in numerous European countries.

