GIX Selects Hylan as Contractor for Fiber Optic Build via the Port Authority Trans Hudson Tunnel

Hylan, a market leading provider of specialized communications engineering, construction, and infrastructure services, announced that it will partner with Global InterXchange, LLC (GIX), on a metro dark fiber network build via the Port Authority Trans-Hudson (PATH) tunnel.

The new fiber network between 60 Hudson Street and 165 Halsey Street will make GIX the first diverse carrier-neutral dark fiber company to construct through the southernmost Hudson River Crossing Port Authority train tunnels in the last 20 years.

“This critical project will redefine how the dark fiber market is served in Lower Manhattan and Northern New Jersey,” says Joe Falco, President of GIX. “Due to the complexity of this build, we needed a general contractor with the experience and in-house resources to go above and beyond the typical fiber pull. Hylan has met all of these requirements and more, serving as a true and highly valued partner throughout the entire process.”

GIX is the only private company building redundant dark fiber infrastructure into Lower Manhattan. The team’s keen understanding of the geography and terrain allows them to carry out projects with no guesswork. The project provides the southernmost diverse Hudson River crossing. When completed, the tunnel will provide the lowest latency to financial, telecom and colocation facilities in and around Northern New Jersey and lower Manhattan. The deployment is completely buried, protecting it from damage, and it includes double-locking manholes, minimal splicing points and is a direct, end-to-end solution.

“Hylan has built a strong relationship with GIX, and we are honored they trust us to work with their team to carry out this unique and important build,” says Robert Bianco, VP of Business Development for Hylan. “By creating this monumental fiber route, we are doing our part to provide fiber connectivity to the underserved New York and New Jersey markets.”