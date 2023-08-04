AECOM Appoints Global Transportation Leader

By TBM Staff

AECOM, the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, announced that it has appointed Mark Southwell as chief executive of its Transportation global business line. In this role, Southwell leads AECOM’s global Transportation design business, which has been consistently ranked No. 1 by Engineering News-Record, and is responsible for extending the company’s legacy of delivering innovative, safe, sustainable and cost-effective transportation systems for its clients.

“At this critical moment with unprecedented global investment in transportation infrastructure, I am excited to confirm Mark’s appointment as chief executive of our Transportation global business line,” said Troy Rudd, AECOM’s chief executive officer. “Leveraging our top-ranked position in this market, we are poised under Mark’s leadership to continue attracting the industry’s best technical experts to AECOM and capitalize on tremendous long-term growth opportunities.”

“Mark’s leadership of our global Transportation business is an important step forward advancing our strategy to modernize, expand and deliver transportation systems that carry our communities into the future,” said Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president. “The strength of Mark’s technical expertise combined with his significant leadership experience and commitment to digital transformation will ensure we continue to provide high-quality, forward-thinking solutions to our clients that create long-lasting benefits for society.”

A renowned civil engineer with over 35 years of experience, Southwell joined AECOM in 2019 as the Managing Director of Transportation for AECOM’s Europe region and later served as the Transportation Business Line Leader for the Europe and India region. His extensive experience also includes leading Signalling Renewals for the Network Rail National Programme in the UK along with executive positions at multinational engineering and design firms. He holds a Master of Science in Project Management from Reading University and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from University College Swansea. Additionally, he is a Member of the Association of Project Management and a Chartered Member of the Institution of Civil Engineers.

Southwell most recently served as the interim chief executive of AECOM’s Transportation global business line and his permanent appointment is effective immediately.