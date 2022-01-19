 
To better serve our many subscribers that are working from home during this time, we are offering digital issues of TBM: Tunnel Business Magazine.  Please subscribe below to ensure delivery of future digital editions. Thank you and be well.
Tunnel Business Magazine
You are at:»»Government Scholarship Applications Being Accepted for 2022 Risk Management Course

Government Scholarship Applications Being Accepted for 2022 Risk Management Course

0
By on News, North American News

The Risk Management in Underground Construction course will take place April 12-13, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia, at the Hilton Atlanta Airport Hotel.

contractor panel

Taking part in the 2018 contractor panel were (from left) Dawn Dobson-Markham, Barnard Construction; Paul Vadnais, Vadnais Trenchless Services; James Grayson, Kenny Construction; Christophe Bragard, Traylor Brothers; and moderator Steve Kramer, COWI.

/**** Advertisement ****/

This course is designed to help tunnel project stakeholders navigate the latest approaches to risk management, is offering scholarships to tunnel project owners. Led by real-world experts, the course explores all aspects of risk management for complex underground construction projects including:

• Recommended Best Practices
• Geotechnical Risk
• Contractual Approaches
• Insurance Claims/Disputes
• Cost/Schedule Risk
• Acts of God
• And More

Government Scholarships for the 2022 Risk Management in Underground Construction course will be awarded based on the applicant’s submission explaining how they would benefit from attending the course. A limited number of scholarships are available.

Scholarships will be awarded to provide training and education for government agencies who have limited or no educational funds. Applications may be submitted online through January 31, 2022.

Scholarship applicants must be a current, full-time government employee involved in planning, design and management of large underground construction projects (tunnels, underground pipelines, etc.). The scholarship covers the cost of a full conference registration valued at $1,300.  Travel, hotel and meals (except meals that come with a full conference registration) are not covered by the scholarship and are the responsibility of the scholarship recipient. View the full details here.

Visit the website undergroundriskmanagement.com for more information about the course. To become a sponsor of the course please contact Maura Bourquin.

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.