Organizers for the Risk Management in Underground Construction course are accepting applications for Government Scholarships for the 4th annual event, scheduled for March 10-11, 2020, at the Hyatt Regency Houston Intercontinental Airport Hotel in Texas.

Government Scholarships are awarded based on the applicant’s submission explaining how they would benefit from attending the course. A limited number of scholarships are available.

Scholarships will be awarded to provide training and education for government agencies who have limited or no educational funds. Applications may be submitted online through December 31, 2019.

Scholarship applicants must be a current, full-time government employee involved in planning, design and management of large underground construction projects (tunnels, underground pipelines, etc.). The scholarship covers the cost of a full conference registration valued at $1,300. Travel, hotel and meals (except meals that come with a full conference registration) are not covered by the scholarship and are the responsibility of the scholarship recipient. View the full details here.

This course is designed to help tunnel project stakeholders navigate the latest approaches to risk management, is offering scholarships to tunnel project owners. Led by real-world experts, the course explores all aspects of risk management for complex underground construction projects including:

• Recommended Best Practices

• Geotechnical Risk

• Contractual Approaches

• Insurance Claims/Disputes

• Cost/Schedule Risk

• Acts of God

• And More



Visit the website undergroundriskmanagement.com for more information about the course. To become a sponsor of the course please contact Brittany Cline.

