Grieder Joins Nicholson as Director of Operations

Geotechnical engineering and construction firm Nicholson Construction Company announced the addition of Jeffrey Grieder, P.E., as Director of Operations.

A 25-plus year veteran, Grieder comes to Nicholson from Quanta Subsurface, headquartered in Spokane, Washington, where he held the position of Operations Manager.

Prior to that, he spent 10 years with Keller Foundations North America as the company’s Senior Vice President. He previously worked for Malcolm Drilling Company and Nicholson’s sister company, Agra Foundations.

In his new role with Nicholson, Grieder will have oversight and responsibility for all construction operations across the country.

“Jeff brings a wealth of experience to this new role,” said Mark Bader-Hellstrom, CEO, Soletanche Bachy North America. “His knowledge of our techniques and success installing them throughout the Pacific Northwest and Canada make him a valuable asset to our team.”

Grieder holds a bachelor of science in Civil Engineering from the University of Calgary. He will join Nicholson in early 2019.

RELATED: Geotechnical Toolbox — Specialty Contractor Nicholson Aids in CSO Tunnel Construction