Hallett Appointed to Lead Normet North America

Greg Hallett has been appointed Senior Vice President, Sales Area North America. He will start in his new role March 1, 2019. Hallett is currently heading Sales Unit USA and will continue to be responsible for that role as well.

“Growth in North America is critical for our future success. I am looking forward to Greg building a strong business and foundation for growth,” says Robin Lindahl, President & CEO Normet Group.

Mike Rispin, current head of Normet North America, has decided to leave the company to pursue new career opportunities outside of Normet.

“I want to thank Mike for his hard work and dedication towards Normet. Mike has been instrumental in shaping the Normet growth. I want to wish him the best of luck for future,” says Robin Lindahl.

