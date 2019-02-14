Normet CEO Lindahl to Step Down

Robin Lindahl, President and CEO of Normet Group has decided to leave Normet. He will join Taaleri plc as their new CEO by Aug. 1, 2019. Taaleri is listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange and its business comprises of wealth management, financial services and renewable energy business.

The search for a new President and CEO has already started and Lindahl will be actively supporting in the transfer of his duties forward over the coming months.

“It has been a real pleasure leading Normet as CEO during the last three years. I will mostly miss the great team and the skilled colleagues at Normet. The company is now well positioned and in a strong shape to meet the future opportunities. I will be doing my utmost to support the team over the coming months,” says Lindahl.

“I want to thank Robin for the good work that he has done at Normet. Particularly in building a very strong and highly professional leadership team that has the capability to take the company to the next level in the coming years. During the period of Robin’s leadership Normet’s sales has grown from €200 million to over €300 million with improved profitability. I am however very confident that we will find a good successor to continue the positive development of Normet,” says Aaro Cantell, Chairman of Normet Group.

RELATED: Normet Canada, DynaMEK Group Sign Sales Representative Agreement