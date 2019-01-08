Normet Canada, DynaMEK Group Sign Sales Representative Agreement

Normet Canada Ltd. has signed a five-year sales representative agreement with the Toronto area company DynaMEK Group Ltd. as its exclusive sales representative in southern Ontario for its line of TBM Chemical products for the tunneling industry.

Normet has worldwide coverage with its manufacturing capacity, its regional offices and its global agent and distribution network. This agreement will provide better access and support to the active southern Ontario market.

Randy Ouimet, Director of Sales and Vice President of Normet Canada Ltd., is excited about the growth opportunities in the TBM sector within southern Ontario. “DynaMEK’s significant experience in tunnel boring machine design, operations and engineering support will bring Normet products to a market that is poised to host major infrastructure and transportation projects for many years to come,” Ouimet said.

DynaMEK Group Ltd. President Glenn Mongillo believes that this agreement represents a strategic fit for both companies. “Normet is a leading global supplier of quality and effective chemical products for the unique and challenging tunneling industry. With a complete range of products and equipment along with many successful projects worldwide, it’s hard not to see Normet as an expert in this field. Combining DynaMEK Group’s experience in TBM design and the equipment used in ground conditioning, sealing, and grouting, with Normet’s ground treatment and chemical experience means that our TBM customers will have broad and well rounded, direct support for their TBM tunnel projects,” Mongillo said.

DynaMEK Group Ltd. is now the exclusive sales representative of Normet’s TBM chemical products within southern Ontario, reaching across the Windsor-Ottawa corridor, south to Niagara Falls and north to Barrie.

The range of products includes: TamSoil Foam, Anti Clay, Anti Dust, and Polymer agents, TamSeal Tail Sealants, TamGrease Main Bearing and Lube greases, and TamCEM Annulus Grouts.

