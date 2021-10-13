Harman to Lead Digital Delivery for Transportation at WSP USA

Chris Harman has been named the national director of digital delivery and innovation for transportation, leading the development of new approaches to infrastructure design at WSP USA, a leading engineering and professional services consultancy.

Based in Atlanta, Harman will lead implementation of the firm’s digital delivery offering by elevating existing services and developing innovative new approaches, including connected data environments and digital twins, which are virtual models of physical assets—such as railways, tunnels or bridges—that serve as an exact counterpart of that physical structure.

“Chris brings a wealth of emerging technology expertise to WSP, including augmented reality, virtual reality, machine learning and automation,” said Michael Mangione, WSP national markets director for transportation. “This exciting new technology will greatly benefit our clients as they look for new ways to efficiently and safely deliver complex infrastructure programs using digital twins and other emerging technologies. I’m excited for the opportunity Chris brings to WSP to elevate our digital offerings.”

Harman will participate in the full life cycle of project delivery through all phases of planning, design, construction and asset management. He will work with experts in modelling, simulation, data management, systems interface and artificial intelligence to provide enterprise-level strategy for clients, assisting them to realize the true benefits of data and information in their infrastructure projects.

Prior to joining WSP, Harman served as technical director for digital engineering at an international engineering firm. His background includes consulting and design of major civil infrastructure projects in the U.S. and UK, with significant expertise in corporate design technology and aviation projects.

Harman graduated from Auburn University with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. He is a registered professional engineer in Georgia and has been a featured presenter at conferences on topics that include digital twins, building information modelling and asset management.