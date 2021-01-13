Hatch Integrates Hydromantis into Its Water Group

Hatch, a leading enabler of water digital transformations, announced its integration with Hydromantis, the supplier of choice for innovative water resources recovery and water management software solutions.

Increasingly, clients are moving to digitally enabled services by using advanced software to facilitate more complex and sophisticated water and wastewater treatment processes and operations. With the move, Hatch looks to continue building its digital solutions capabilities with strong water process knowhow combined with artificial intelligence and machine learning. This integration aims to help clients in the water industry on their path to integrated digital transformation by providing accurate, reliable, and actionable information along with professional engineering and consulting services.

Hydromantis prides itself on its suite of targeted water and wastewater software solutions including the highly regarded GPS-X, which is the most advanced tool available in the market for the mathematical modeling, control, optimization, and management of wastewater treatment plants. Hatch brings its global multi-disciplinary staff with deep expertise in water and wastewater design, engineering, operations, and maintenance.

“Hydromantis’ focus on advanced and targeted software solutions for the water and wastewater industry combined with Hatch’s global footprint in engineering and consulting services positions us to tackle all our clients’ toughest challenges,” said David Mutombo, Hatch’s Managing Director, Water. “The integration of Hatch and Hydromantis allows us to broaden our capabilities to help our clients on their digital transformation journey.”

“The integration with Hatch is the result of many years of successfully working together and [Hydromantis’] strong growth in digital services over the last several years,” commented Dr. Rajeev Goel, President/CEO Hydromantis. “It will help us build and expand on the strengths of our products and services to timely meet the future complex process and digital needs of our clients.”

