Hatch Welcomes Colin Lawrence as Global Advisor, Tunnels

By TBM Staff

Hatch has announced the appointment of Colin Lawrence as global advisor, Tunnels, a move that significantly enhances the firm’s global reputation and ambitions within the tunneling sector. Lawrence, a renowned leader with more than 40 years of experience in the industry, brings a wealth of knowledge and a track record of success in some of the world’s most challenging tunnel projects.



In his new role, Lawrence will be instrumental in guiding Hatch’s tunneling experts, developing strategies to differentiate the firm and expand its reputation in the industry. Based in Hatch’s New York office, his global engagement will involve executing strategies, fostering business development, and leading project sponsorship and staff development. His commitment to innovation and technology will serve to keep Hatch at the forefront of the industry.



“Colin Lawrence’s unparalleled expertise and visionary leadership are a real asset for our Hatch clients in the tunneling sector. His dedication to excellence and technological advancement will empower us with superior strategies and insights, ensuring our projects not only succeed but set new industry benchmarks,” shared Michael Schatz, global managing director, Infrastructure, Hatch.

Lawrence’s technical expertise and leadership have earned him international acclaim, including several prestigious awards and accolades. His input to the industry-leading industry book, The History of Tunneling in the United States, exemplifies his standing as a thought leader in the industry.