Hayward Baker Announces Recent Staff Changes

Hayward Baker Inc., North America’s leader in geotechnical construction, announced the following changes:

Darrell Easterling was promoted from Structural Support Operations Manager to Structural Support General Superintendent with a focus on business in the Carolinas. In this role, he will continue to oversee Southern Region shop operations. He is based in the Greensboro office.

Brian Freilich started at Hayward Baker in March 2013 as a Design Engineer and was recently promoted to Senior Engineer. Freilich brings an innovative approach to geotechnical and ground improvement design procedures, which provides a commercial advantage to the company’s in-house design-build capabilities. In his new role, he will continue to be a differentiator for the company working on projects throughout the Gulf Coast region, as well as assisting with challenging projects throughout the country. Freilich is located in the Houston office.

Cyrus Jedari joined the team as a Geotechnical Design Engineer and will focus on the design and quality of ground improvement in Florida. He has Ph.D. in Geotechnical Engineering with experience in large-scale project and onsite field operations. He is based in the Tampa office.

Shawn Jungwirth tranferred from Keller (Canada) to Hayward Baker, assuming the role of Business Development Manager. He operates from the Houston office where he will assist in the pursuit of ground improvement and earth retention techniques in southern Texas and Louisiana. With over 23 years of experience in civil construction and project management, he began working for Keller in 2005 and served as the Regional Manager for Southern Alberta six years before relocating to Texas.

David Kirschner was promoted from Project Manager to Business Development Manager where he will focus on the Carolinas. He began his career with Hayward Baker in Greensboro in 2000 as a Drafter and has since successfully performed several roles within the company while becoming an industry expert in multiple techniques, including deep foundations and earth retention. Kirschner is based in the Colfax office.

Matt Redfern was promoted from Project Manager to Operations Manager. In his new role, he will oversee operations for all structural support product lines throughout California. With over 14 years of experience in heavy civil construction and project management, he has been with Hayward Baker nearly five years. He is based in San Diego.