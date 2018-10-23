Hayward Baker Announces Staff Changes

Hayward Baker Inc., North America’s leader in geotechnical construction, recently announced the following changes:

John Bickford, P.E. joined the company as Senior Project Manager. He will pursue earth retention and foundation system projects in the Pacific Northwest. Bickford has over 25 years of engineering and construction experience. Bickford also has experience in environmental remediation. John Bickford works in the Tukwila office and can be reached at 206-223-1732 or by email at John.Bickford@haywardbaker.com.

Jeremiah Filjones was promoted from Senior Project Manager to Division Manager. With over 17 years of experience in heavy civil construction and project management, he has been with Hayward Baker nearly five years where he now sits on the company’s North American Soil Mix Product Team and manages Hayward Baker’s Florida Structural Support Division. Filjones works in the Tampa office and can be reached at 813-884-3441 or by email at JJFiljones@HaywardBaker.com.

Billy Fisher was promoted from Senior Project Manager to Division Manager. In his new role, he will oversee construction of all micropiles, grouting and ground improvement in Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. With Hayward Baker nearly 20 years, Fisher’s geotechnical construction experience is in estimating and managing small to multi-million dollar projects. Fisher works in the Little Elm office and can be reached at 800-422-4667 or by email at BLFisher@HaywardBaker.com.

Marty Schrantz was promoted from Senior Project Manager to Division Manager of the Central region’s earth retention group. With over 20 years in construction, he has been with Hayward Baker nearly a decade. Most recently, he successfully project managed Hayward Baker’s earth retention and shoring, and deep foundations work at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Schrantz works in the Little Elm office and can be reached at 800-422-4667 or by email at MKSchrantz@HaywardBaker.com.

Michael Robison, P.E. was promoted from Senior Project Manager to Area Manager. He has over 10 years in project management. With Hayward Baker nearly four years, he will be responsible for managing the bidding and project management throughout the Rocky Mountain Region in his new role. Robison works in the West Jordan office and can be reached at 801-363-0546 or by email at MSRobison@HaywardBaker.com.

Philip Byrd, P.E. was promoted from Project Manager to Area Manager of North Carolina. In his new role, he will be responsible for managing and implementing Hayward Baker’s business strategy in this state. Byrd has over 15 years of experience in geotechnical engineering and construction. He has been with Hayward Baker two years. Byrd works in the Colfax office and can be reached at 336-668-0884 or by email at PMByrd@HaywardBaker.com.