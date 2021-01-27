 
HDR-Gannett Fleming Team Selected as Program Consultant for TTC’s Line 2 Subway Capacity Enhancement Program

An HDRGannett Fleming led team has been selected as the program consultant on the Toronto Transit Commission’s Subway Capacity Enhancement Program for Line 2. The team will provide advisory, planning and engineering services on the capacity enhancement of TTC’s Line 2 subway in Toronto.

Line 2 Bloor-Danforth, from Kipling Station to Kennedy Station, is one of the busiest transit lines in Canada. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, it served more than 550,000 customers per weekday, with rush hour ridership reaching over 23,000 passengers per hour. It’s expected that over the coming two decades demand will continue to grow during rush hour to more than 31,000 passengers per hour by 2041.

The capacity enhancement program will address this increasing demand by providing safe, reliable and efficient service for riders and maintaining quality on the transit system throughout Toronto. Beginning with an assessment of current conditions and needs, the program is also expected to include design of facility and station upgrades, infrastructure repairs and upgrades, fleet enhancements and more.

“Toronto’s commuters and visitors expect a reliable, comfortable transit system that functions without delays,” said HDR Program Manager Jeff Spence. “The Subway Capacity Enhancement Program will achieve that vision, and we’re proud to continue our work with TTC to ensure a world-class transit system for the Greater Toronto Area.”

HDR and Gannett Fleming have a longstanding relationship with TTC, working with the agency on both Line 1 and Line 2 feasibility analysis studies to improve the capacity needs of the transit system.

“As we embark on the Line 2 Capacity Enhancement Program, the Gannett Fleming and HDR team of professionals will continue to build on our successful partnership, long standing relationship with the TTC and proven record of successful project delivery to the TTC,” said Gannett Fleming Project Manager Scott Duggan.

