Herrenknecht to Supply India’s Largest TBMs

Visit of the Indian ambassador to Herrenknecht AG in Schwanau; from left to right: Dr.-Ing. Bertram Kandziora, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Herrenknecht AG; Dr.-Ing. E.h. Martin Herrenknecht, Chairman of the Board of Management; Ambassador Ajit Gupte; Michael Sprang, Vice Chairman of the Board of Management and CFO; Ulrich Schaffhauser, Member of the Board of Management.

Herrenknecht AG is set to play a key role in the construction of the prestigious Versova-Dahisar Link Road in Mumbai. The German family-owned company will supply two Mixshields, each with a diameter of 15,620 mm, which will make them the largest tunnel boring machines in India. At the same time, the recent visit of the Indian Ambassador in Germany to Herrenknecht headquarters underscores the strategic importance of the Indian market, which is emerging as one of the fastest-growing regions in global tunneling.

The Versova-Dahisar Link Road (VDLR) is the second phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MRCP), spanning a length of 22.93 kilometers. Packages C & D are the two parallel Underground tunneling packages of VDLR project, each extending 3.1 kilometers in length. The planned project will connect the suburbs of Versova and Dahisar along Mumbai’s western coastline, easing traffic congestion on major routes such as the Western Express Highway. Underground tunnel sections will play a critical role, particularly in connecting sensitive areas such as the city center and densely built urban regions.

The project owner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, and client Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) rely on Herrenknecht’s longstanding expertise. The two powerful Mixshields are optimally designed for the challenging geological conditions of the region: slightly weathered basalt with a uniaxial compressive strength (UCS) of up to 150 MPa. The overburden of the tunnels ranges between approximately 13 and 23 meters. To ensure safe operations under these conditions, the TBMs are designed for a maximum operating pressure of 5 bar. The machines will be manufactured at Herrenknecht’s Chennai plant in India, using core components from Schwanau. Thereby local expertise is strengthened, and transport distances are reduced in an environmentally friendly manner.

“The tunnel sections of the Versova-Dahisar Link Road are a prime example of sustainable urban mobility. We are proud to support this significant project with our cutting-edge technology,” explains Dr.-Ing. E.h. Martin Herrenknecht, Chairman of the Board of Management at Herrenknecht AG.

Upon completion, the Versova-Dahisar extension of the coastal road is expected to reduce the travel time by 70 percent – a decisive improvement for millions of commuters in Mumbai.

This project highlights Herrenknecht’s strong commitment to India, one of the world’s most dynamic markets for tunnel construction. Alongside projects such as the Metro in Delhi and Chennai or the Rishikesh-Karnprayag railway tunnel project in Uttarakhand, the VDLR project marks another milestone that reinforces the company’s position in the country. With its office in Delhi, a production facility in Chennai, and close partnerships with local stakeholders, Herrenknecht is driving the development of underground infrastructure. The company currently employs around 150 people in the region.

“Only a few other countries are investing as ambitiously in the expansion of infrastructure as India. We are excited to be part of this dynamic growth story,” emphasizes Dr. Martin Herrenknecht.

On December 19, 2024, the Indian Ambassador to Germany, Mr. Ajit Gupte, visited Herrenknecht AG in Schwanau. The visit included a tour of the production facilities and a discussion with the company’s management board.

“Herrenknecht’s contribution to India’s infrastructure development impressively showcases the potential of collaboration between our two nations,” Ambassador Gupte highlighted.