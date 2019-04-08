Herrenknecht Wins Bauma Innovation Award

Herrenknecht kicked off the international trade fair bauma in Munich by winning the bauma Innovation Award 2019 in the “Machine” category. The award, honoring Herrenknecht’s E-Power Pipe method for the environmentally friendly installation of underground cables, was presented to Ulrich Schaffhauser, Management Board member, during the opening ceremony.

“In its first deployments, the E-Power Pipe method has already proven to be very convincing. Thanks to the trenchless installation of underground cables, it protects the environment to the greatest possible extent, allows for a rapid construction progress with high quality and is also very economical,” said Schaffhauser.

The method was jointly developed by Herrenknecht in cooperation with Amprion GmbH and RWTH Aachen University and has already proven success in first projects, which was a prerequisite for winning the Innovation Award.

The Herrenknecht Group is represented at bauma 2019 with four booths on a total of approximately 1,600 square meters of exhibition space. The company has invited representatives of contractors, clients and planners from around the world here to present them the latest trends and developments in tunneling technology as well as current tunnel projects.

At its main booth focusing on “Tunneling,” Herrenknecht demonstrates where the journey in tunneling is going. Pioneering technology that makes the tunneling process faster and more efficient, web-based services, 400 features and functions for “Safer Operations” as well as Europe’s largest urban infrastructure project “Grand Paris Express” will be presented. The Group Brands booth opposite presents the Herrenknecht Group’s entire portfolio of upstream and downstream equipment and services provided by highly specialized subsidiaries. Visitors from the mining sector can discuss the latest excavation technologies in that field with their colleagues at the Mining booth.

“Once again, we are expecting our most important customers as well as project partners from around the world and look forward to the constructive dialog about the present and the future in tunneling,” says Martin Herrenknecht, founder and Chairman of the Board of Management. “For us, bauma is an ideal platform for informing the industry about groundbreaking technology innovations. Receiving the bauma Innovation Award 2019 for E-Power Pipe is a successful start.”

As the leading industry event, the world’s largest trade fair sets the trends of the future. With almost

3,500 exhibitors, an estimated 580,000 visitors from more than 219 countries and an exhibition area of 605,000 square meters, bauma 2019 already promises to be a record-breaking trade fair.

