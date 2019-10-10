Holding Up to the Pressure

Our cover story this issue presents one of the most fascinating jobs completed recently in the United States – the Delaware Aqueduct Bypass Tunnel. The project is central to repairing the Delaware Aqueduct, which supplies approximately 50 percent of the drinking water for 9.6 million New Yorkers.

Completed in 1945 and spanning a record length of 85 miles, the tunnel was found to be leaking in the 1990s – losing an estimated 20 million gallons a day. To address the issue, the project owner – New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) – devised a $1 billion repair plan, the largest repair in the city’s 177-year water supply history. Central to the plan was a new 2.5-mile long tunnel to bypass the leaking portion.

/**** Advertisement ****/

The depth of the tunnel and its route under the Hudson River brought a unique set of challenges for contractor Kiewit/Shea Constructors, and TBM supplier The Robbins Company. Most notable was the water volume and pressure that would be encountered more than 600 ft below the surface of the Hudson.

The Robbins 22-ft diameter Single Shield TBM was designed to hold up to a record 20 bar pressure and was equipped with drilling, grouting and water inflow control systems. Additionally, the TBM incorporated a closeable bulkhead that seals the machine from potential sudden ingress of water, something that miners had experienced during the original construction of the aqueduct in the 1930s and ’40s.

The TBM was launched in January 2018 and completed its drive on Aug. 13, 2019, paving the way for DEP to begin preparations to divert water into the new tunnel, thus ensuring a reliable water supply for the nation’s largest metropolis.

Stay Up-to-Date

In order to publish TBM, both in print and on the web, we need to be able to reach our audience. We periodically ask readers to update their contact information so that we can ensure we are reaching the right people at the right place. Even if your position and address haven’t changed, it is important that we are able to confirm your information on an annual basis. It only takes a few minutes to update your information. Please visit tunnelingonline.com/subscribe to keep your subscription current.

Also, in case you didn’t know, TBM is available as a digital edition. The interactive version viewed within a web browser incorporates an easy-to-read viewing pane. Click on the story’s headline and the pane pops up allowing continuous scrolling to read the article. The issue can also be downloaded as a conventional pdf for access on the go.

RELATED: Recognizing Industry Achievement