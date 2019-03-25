ITA Accepting Nominations for 2019 Tunneling Awards

Since 2015, the ITA Tunnelling and Underground Space Awards seeks and rewards the most ground-breaking innovation and outstanding projects in tunneling and underground space utilization. The next edition (5th) of the ITA Tunnelling Awards is an important moment for the global tunneling activity. Organized by the International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association (ITA), the event will take place in Miami, Florida, in conjunction with the 8th edition of “Cutting Edge Conference,” organized by the Underground Construction Association of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy &Exploration (UCA of SME).

The ITA is now calling potential candidates to submit their entries in eight different categories from technical innovation to major achievement. Nominations are being accepted until June 15. After a first selection by the panel of judges, a shortlist will be announced mid-July and the winner will be revealed on Nov. 18 during the Awards Ceremony.

All the key players of this worldwide industry are invited to put an entry for small or large projects, in new construction or renovation as well as initiative in terms of new technologies or innovative underground space use. As before, a young tunneler (below 35) will also be rewarded.

The eight categories are:

Major Project of the Year – over 500€ million (~$566 million)

Project of the Year – between €50 million and €500 million (~$56-566 million)

Project of the Year including renovation – (up to €50 million)

Technical Project Innovation of the Year

Technical Product or Equipment innovation of the Year

Innovative Underground Space Concept of the Year

Safety Initiative of the Year

Young Tunneller of the Year

Since 2015, four editions pf the ITA Awards have been successfully held: in Hagerbach (Switzerland); Singapore; Paris (France) and Chuzhou (China).

Last year in China, projects from Asia, Middle East and Europe have been rewarded and notably the Immersed Tunnel of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Link which won the Major Project of the Year Category (over €500M).

Nominations for the ITA Awards must be projects for which the major civil engineering works have been completed between Jan. 1 2017, and April 1, 2019. (Major Civil work includes the underground excavation and support of tunnels, caverns and cut and cover structures as applicable to the project).

