ITAtech to Launch New Activity Group on Low Carbon Concrete Linings

ITA AITESITAtech is going to launch a new Activity Group on low carbon concrete linings for shafts and tunnels, according to the International Tunnelling Association website.

Concrete is recognized as the second most widely consumed commodity on the planet after water. It also contributes approximately 8% of global carbon emissions; the main source of these emissions is the manufacture of Ordinary Portland Cement (CEM I).

In a tunneling project, it is generally considered that 60% to 70% of embodied carbon is contained in the concrete linings of the shafts and tunnels. It is paramount, therefore that the tunneling industry does its utmost to significantly reduce or eliminate its use of cement in all applications – segmental linings, in-situ linings, sprayed concrete, and annulus grouts.

There is a great challenge for the coming years to develop a solution for low carbon lining and an opportunity for ITAtech to provide a guideline/recommendation for the market.

