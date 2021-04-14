JCK Underground Opens Pacific Region Office in Oahu

JCK Underground is excited to announce the opening of their new Pacific Region Office located in Oahu, Hawaii. Phaidra Campbell, Associate at JCK Underground, has permanently relocated to the island and is leading the firm’s efforts in the region.

This new office demonstrates the team’s dedication to the Pacific region and a long-term commitment to provide program management, design, and construction management services for projects involving complex underground works.

Campbell announced, “The opening of this office is an important step for JCK Underground to ensure the most efficient and effective delivery of services to local clients. We understand that each client is confronted with a unique set of challenges and circumstances and that one approach does not fit all.”

JCK Underground can readily customize services to match specific client needs that range from planning and conceptual design through construction and commissioning.

Campbell brings her prior experience from working on the island to future projects. In addition to her design and management capabilities, her past project experience on the island will allow JCK Underground to expand on existing relationships with other consulting firms in the region.

Joel Kantola, Principal at JCK Underground, stated, “It was an easy decision to support Phaidra in her desire to pursue projects in the Pacific region. Phaidra’s experience, passion, and dedication makes her a perfect fit for leading our new office. It is also an honor to have an office in such a wonderful part of the world.”

Campbell can be reached at 808-762-7772.

