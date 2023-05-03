JENNMAR Corporation of Virginia Purchases Camber Corporation’s Assets

Frank Calandra Inc. announced that JENNMAR Corporation of Virginia has purchased Camber Corporation’s assets. This acquisition will enhance JENNMAR Civil’s offering of structural steel arches and accessories to the mining, tunneling, and civil industries.

Jake Hunter, JENNMAR Civil General Manager, will be working diligently with Camber’s President, George Wochley, to ensure an efficient transfer of Camber’s customer base and product lines.

“Many thanks to George Wochley, Camber’s President, for helping to provide a smooth transition. Also, a special thanks to Evan Gelacek, who has also been instrumental and professional in handling the ease of this transaction,” said Tony Calandra, Group President of Frank Calandra Inc. and Calandra Group LLC.

“It has been my pleasure to work with Tony Calandra and his team to complete this project. I look

forward to working with JENNMAR Civil to continue to expand their offerings, and I am happy that

my historic business relationships are in extremely capable hands. I chose the right team and am

thankful for the opportunity