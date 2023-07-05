Karatas Joins HNTB as Senior Technical Advisor

HNTB announced \that Ismail Karatas, Ph.D., P.E., has joined its national tunnel practice as senior technical advisor – geotechnical/tunnels. In this new role, Karatas will be serving as a principal geotechnical engineer and technical resource.

Karatas is based in HNTB’s New York office in the Empire State Building and brings nearly two decades of experience in analysis, design and construction support for tunnels and major complex structures delivered through design-bid-build method as well as alternative delivery methods, including design-build, P3, progressive design-build and others. The projects he has been involved with include rail and water tunnels, underground stations, airport facilities, highways, bridges, viaducts, waterfront facilities, buildings, wetlands, landfills, offshore structures and mining facilities.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ismail to our growing team,” said Sanja Zlatanic, PE, HNTB national tunnel practice chair, senior vice president and HNTB Fellow. “His extensive background in geotechnical engineering for tunnels and major complex structures, combined with his passion for delivering high-quality infrastructure solutions, aligns perfectly with our clients’ priorities. We are confident that his unique skill set will contribute significantly to our continued growth, maintaining our standards of technical excellence, and delivering value to our clients.”

Prior to joining HNTB, he served as vice president and geotechnical engineer for another consulting company as well as geotechnical lead on several high-profile infrastructure projects.

He has numerous presentations and publications to his credit, including “Istanbul Eurasia Tunnel – Seismic Design Challenges” at the ASCE 44th Annual Metropolitan Section Geotechnical Seminar; contributing author for the AASHTO LRFD Tunnel Design and Construction Guide Specifications; and contributing author for a report on impacts of climate change on transportation infrastructure for the USDOT Center for Climate Change and Environmental Forecasting.

Karatas received his Ph.D. in civil engineering (geotechnical) from Arizona State University, his master’s in civil engineering (geotechnical) from the University of Texas at Austin and his bachelor’s in civil engineering from Bogazici University (Turkey).

