Russell, Piek Join HNTB

HNTB announced that Henry Russell, PE, PG, has joined its national tunnel practice as director, tunnel resilience and rehabilitation. In this new role, Russell will be an accomplished technical resource to clients and projects across the nation.

The firm also announced that Luis Piek, PE, has joined its national tunnel practice as principal tunnel engineer. In this new role, Piek will focus on expanding HNTB’s tunneling business in the West, and nationally, as one of the key technical resources to the firm’s transportation and infrastructure clients across the U.S.

Russell is based in HNTB’s Boston office and brings more than four decades of experience in the design, inspection, evaluation and rehabilitation of tunnels, complex underground structures and deep foundations. He has developed and implemented state-of-the-art investigations and inspection procedures for tunnels of various uses and is a recognized leader in the application of the latest concrete repair methods and materials. In addition, Russell is an internationally recognized expert in the design and implementation of waterproofing systems, fireproofing materials and grouting for underground structures.

“Henry is a leader in tunnel resilience and rehabilitation who builds strong collaborative client relationships through effectively meeting owner’s and operator’s needs and expectations,” said Sanja Zlatanic, PE, HNTB national tunnel practice chair, senior vice president and HNTB Fellow. “He brings an impressive level of proven technical expertise and top-notch industry experience and will be an invaluable asset at times when our existing infrastructure is in dire needs. His overall professional acumen is unsurpassed, toward improving tunnel resilience in service and operations and in anticipation or after major natural or man-made events as well as toward implementing state of the art methods for bringing existing tunnels in state of good repair.”

Prior to joining HNTB, Russell was vice president, principal and tunnel engineer for another consulting company. Earlier in his career, he developed a system for identification of tunnel structural defects which was adopted in the Federal Highway Administration and American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials “Tunnel Design Manuals – Civil Elements” (2008, 2009).

He holds numerous professional memberships, including the American Society of Civil Engineers where he served as chair of the Tunnel Rehabilitation Committee and the Underground Technical Research Committee; The Moles; The International Tunnel Association Working Group 6 “Maintenance and Repair of Underground Structures” where he served as chair for 20 years; and the Transportation Research Board. In 2020, he was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award for Tunnel Rehabilitation by the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration/Underground Construction Association where he served as part of the Committee on Tunnel Security and Safety. In 2022, he also received the International Tunneling Association Distinguished Service Medal, for his work on ITA Working Group 6.

Russell received his bachelor’s in engineering geology from Curry College. He is a Professional Engineer, Professional Geologist, Certified Engineering Geologist and Professional Geoscientist.

Piek is based in HNTB’s Oakland office and brings more than two decades of experience. He has led tunnel design teams for metro systems, roadways and toll roads, water and wastewater conveyance, and hydroelectric and pumped water storage. He has worked extensively on various project delivery methods, including progressive design-build, traditional design-build and design-bid-build projects.

“Luis is a leader in our field and brings extensive experience working on a variety of tunnels worldwide,” said Zlatanic. “His understanding of contractor means and methods, and technical acumen in structural and geotechnical engineering are well suited to today’s most challenging tunnel and underground projects.”

Prior to joining HNTB, Piek was an associate principal and senior tunnel engineer for another consulting company. He has professional memberships in the International Tunnelling Association, Society of Mining Engineers and American Society of Civil Engineers.

Piek received his master’s in tunnel boring machines from Politechnico di Torino (Italy), and master’s and bachelor’s in structural engineering from the University of California, San Diego. He is a registered Professional Engineer in five states. He has presented at numerous conferences and authored numerous articles for professional journals.