Keller Acquires GKM Consultants Inc.

Keller North America (Keller) announced the acquisition of GKM Consultants Inc., an instrumentation and monitoring provider in Quebec, Canada, with over 15 years of experience.

GKM will continue to operate as a separate company within Keller providing customers with the same industry-leading service. The business will continue to be managed by Stéphane-Eric Thivierge, President of GKM.

President of Keller North America Eric Drooff said, “GKM is an excellent addition to Keller. Working closely with Keller company GEO-Instruments, both companies will strengthen our global capacity in instrumentation and monitoring, leveraging the increasing technology in our market.”

“GKM has been at the forefront of creating custom IoT-enabled geotechnical monitoring programs since the onset in 2007, with technical excellence and innovation at its core and longstanding partnerships with leading-edge industry manufacturers. Joining forces with Geo-Instruments will accelerate our growth and strengthen our offer with a broader portfolio of products and services for the benefit of our clients,” said Stéphane-Eric Thivierge, P. Eng.

GKM Consultants is known internationally for its expertise in designing, installing, and implementing geotechnical monitoring solutions. GKM bridges instrumentation technologies and complex monitoring requirements into single turn-key solutions.

