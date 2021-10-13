Keller Acquires Subterranean

Acquisition of Subterranean (Manitoba) further expands Keller’s geographic footprint and customer base

Keller North America (Keller) announces the acquisition of Subterranean (Manitoba) Ltd., a highly respected geotechnical contractor based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and the region’s leading caisson service provider.

Subterranean will now operate as Keller. Combining their local expertise with Keller’s global resources, they now offer the complete range of geotechnical solutions.

President of Keller North America James Hind said, “Subterranean is a leading player in Manitoba with a knowledgeable team specializing in driven and cast-in-place pile foundations. Both Keller and Subterranean have established strong relationships with clients and a reputation for consistent, high-quality work. We welcome Subterranean to Keller and look forward to the opportunities this brings to Keller in Canada.”

The office continues to operate under the existing local management and report through Mark Montgomery, Vice President – Prairie Region, Canada.

The office is located at:

6 St. Paul Boulevard

West St. Paul, Manitoba, R2P 2W5

204-775-8291