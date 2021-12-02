 
Keller Acquires Voges

News, North American News

Keller North America (Keller) announces the acquisition of Voges Drilling Inc., a drilled shaft contractor in New Braunfels, Texas, with over 30 years of experience.

Voges will now operate as Keller. Combining their local expertise with Keller’s global resources, they now offer the complete range of geotechnical solutions.

President of Keller North America James Hind said, “Both Keller and Voges have long-standing histories and experienced drilled shaft teams. We are excited to welcome Voges to Keller and look forward to the opportunities this brings to Keller in Southern Texas.”

The office will report through Area Manager Phillip Kihlthau and is located at:

2020 Hunter Road
New Braunfels, TX 78132

