Keller Announces Changes to Board, Executive Committee

Keller North America is the Group’s largest and most profitable division, accounting for nearly half of group revenues, and is the market leader in the region. To drive continued growth, enhance organizational capability and accelerate collaboration, Keller announced the following leadership changes:

James Hind, formerly Keller’s Group Finance Director, succeeded John Rubright as Divisional President, North America, effective Aug. 20, 2018. Hind will remain a member of Keller’s Board and Executive Committee and will relocate to North America.

Eric Drooff, currently President of Hayward Baker, Keller’s largest North American business unit, will in addition assume the new role of Chief Operating Officer, North America, reporting to Hind. Droof will also become a member of Keller’s Executive Committee.

Michael Speakman was appointed Chief Financial Officer effective Aug. 20, 2018, and became a member of Keller’s Board and Executive Committee. Speakman is a highly experienced listed company Chief Financial Officer who brings significant global finance knowledge obtained in blue-chip engineering groups. He was most recently Chief Financial Officer of Cape plc, a leading international provider of industrial services, employing some 20,000 people.

Alain Michaelis, Chief Executive Officer, says: “Throughout his 15 years as Group Finance Director, James has been closely involved in our North American business success and I am confident he and Eric will form an excellent team that will further strengthen our position in this key market. I thank John for his leadership of the division in the last five years, growing our product capabilities through the acquisitions of Bencor and Moretrench, and further developing our existing businesses. Michael brings a wealth of global experience gained at listed global engineering companies and a great set of complementary skills and capability that will serve the company well in the years ahead.”

