Keller Announces Recent Staffing Changes

Keller announces the following staffing changes in North America.

Brent Byford has been promoted to Vice President Operations for Keller in North America. Brent holds a BS in Civil Engineering from Purdue University. He has been with Keller since 2007 as project manager, operations manager, vice president of operations for Hayward Baker (before becoming Keller), and director of equipment. Brent has been part of the construction industry since 2001. Before joining Keller, he worked for a heavy civil general contractor. Brent is a licensed Professional Engineer in the state of Indiana.

Leon Sampson joins Keller as a Vice President of our Prairie Region in Canada. Starting his career in geotechnical and materials testing, Leon has held positions from field engineer, project engineer, and project manager. Later, he progressed to general management and leadership roles for teams within Western Canada. For the last ten years, he has focused on improving HSEQ performance, strategy and organization development, operational efficiency, and merger and acquisition opportunities.

George Power has been promoted to Operations Manager Keller Canada. With over 20 years in the geotechnical industry, George began his career with Keller in 2000. He held various positions, including site superintendent, project manager, senior project manager, and operations manager for the Prairie Region.

Anthony Passaro has been promoted to Project Executive focusing on business development in the MidAtlantic. With over 30 years of experience in the construction industry, Anthony started at Keller in 2001 as a project manager. In 2013, Anthony became an operations manager for our Southeast area.

Karine Anderson joins Keller as a Business Development Coordinator in the Southeast. With almost 20 years in the industry, Karine previously worked for Hayward Baker (before becoming Keller) as a project manager assistant and marketing coordinator, and Earth Tech LLC as a business development manager.

