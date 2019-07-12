Keller Geotechnical Construction Companies to Combine

Keller’s geotechnical construction businesses in North America are joining together as one unified company, and rebranding to Keller, effective January 1, 2020.

“We have a very proud history of success and market leadership in North America,” explains James Hind, President, North America. “Combining our capabilities will strengthen our position and give us the platform for further growth and success into the next decade.”

Specifically, current North American companies Bencor, Case Atlantic, Case Foundation, Hayward Baker, HJ Foundation, Keller Canada, McKinney and Moretrench will be integrated into one company and rebranded to Keller.

Keller’s non-geotechnical construction businesses Moretrench Industrial, Suncoast Post-Tension, and Cyntech will stay as separate businesses within the Keller North American organization and retain their brands. GEO-Instruments, the instrumentation and monitoring company, will keep its brand.

The new company will bring benefits to both customers and Keller.

“Primarily we are making this change for our clients. Operating as one company in each local market, offering all products and services, we’ll be easier to understand and engage with,” explains James. “Clients can be confident they’re getting the best, most competitive solutions, especially when these involve multiple techniques.”

“Combining all our geotechnical strengths will therefore help Keller compete and win in North America. It will also be easier for teams to work together and realize best in class systems and processes, removing duplication and improving efficiency.”

The new structure will go into effect on January 1, 2020.

“We are making this announcement well in advance to ensure the transition is planned and executed smoothly and January is a logical starting point,” says James. “In the meantime, everyone remains firmly focused on continuing to win and execute work safely and successfully day to day.”

Prior to January 1, clients will see no change. The current companies will continue to bid and secure work and existing projects will continue as planned. Clients will continue to work with our same people in the existing businesses. After January 1, we trust our existing relationships will only strengthen as we become an even more valuable partner able to serve all their geotechnical construction needs.

Alain Michaelis, Chief Executive of Keller concludes: “This will be a significant step forward for Keller Group’s largest division. The team has done a great job in assessing and planning for a successful implementation. We are confident that these actions will further differentiate Keller as the leading geotechnical contractor in North America.”

Keller was founded in 1860 and is the largest geotechnical specialist contractor in the world with ongoing operations in over 40 countries across six continents. With a North American presence of over 70 years, Keller operates with over 50 offices throughout the US and Canada.

