Keller’s Wolosick to Receive 2025 Ralph B. Peck Award

By TBM Staff

Wolosick

John Wolosick of Keller will receive the 2025 Ralph B. Peck Award, to be presented at the 2025 Geotechnical Frontiers Conference in Louisville, Kentucky.

With 45 years in the industry, Wolosick is a specialist focusing on micropiles, soil nailing, slope stabilization, and anchored earth retention. Before joining Keller (then Hayward Baker) in 1996, Wolosick held various roles in engineering and operations at Law Engineering Testing Company, CGC, and Nicholson Construction. With a passion for the industry and its advancement, Wolosick has published over 35 technical papers and has been involved with numerous associations and committees, including DFI, ADSC, and ASCE.

In addition to the Peck Award, he has received several honors for his contributions, including the 2008 ASCE/Geo-Institute Martin S. Kapp Foundation Engineering Award. Wolosick was also named the Georgia Society of Professional Engineers ‘Engineer of the Year – Industry’ in 2017 and was awarded the George F. Sowers Piedmont Award by the Georgia Geo-Institute in 2019. Most recently, he received the 2023 DFI Distinguished Service Award and the Geo-Institute’s 2024 Harry Schabel Jr. Award.

He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil engineering from the University of Illinois and is a registered Professional Engineer in several Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states.

About the Ralph B. Peck Award

This award was established in 1999 by the Geo-Institute of the Society in honor of Ralph B. Peck, Dist.M.ASCE. The Peck Award is presented for outstanding contributions to the geotechnical engineering profession through the publication of a thoughtful, carefully researched case history or histories or the publication of recommended practices or design methodologies based on the evaluation of case histories.