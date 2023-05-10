Kilduff Underground Engineering Inc. Certified as a DBE/MBE/SBE

Kilduff Underground Engineering (KUE) announced their recent Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE), Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), and Small Business Enterprise (SBE) Certifications awarded pursuant to the US Department of Transportation (USDOT) by the City and County of Denver (CCD), National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), and the Regional Transportation District (RTD).

Founded in 2014 in Denver, Colorado, Kilduff Underground Engineering is an underground design and construction management firm specializing in the design and construction of large tunnels and trenchless methodologies as well as support of excavation, geotechnical engineering, instrumentation and monitoring, and claims support. In 2020 KUE opened an office in Red Bank, New Jersey, to support the growth of the company in the New York City metropolitan area and Eastern seaboard.

“KUE is proud to be recognized as a Certified DBE, MBE, & SBE after a very thorough certification process with several certifying agencies,” said Todd Kilduff Owner and President of Kilduff Underground Engineering, Inc. “We are very excited about the growth this will bring to the company and the boost it will give us to attract talented engineers and surveyors from diverse backgrounds to come to work with us. We are thankful that we can help our clients fulfill their Supplier Diversity Goals and meet our own commitment to working with minority-owned businesses through the networking opportunities supported by these respected agencies.”

Kilduff Underground Engineering is currently licensed in 23 States and pursues infrastructure projects, large and small, across the US.

For more information on Kilduff Underground Engineering, visit www.kilduffunderground.com. For business opportunities, or a list of additional certifications, contact Andrew Bock at abock@kilduffunderground.com, or Todd Kilduff at Tkilduff@kilduffunderground.com.