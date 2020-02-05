Kirandag Joins HNTB’s National Tunnel and Underground Team

Celal Kirandag, PE, joined HNTB Corp., national tunnel group as senior project engineer. Based in Santa Ana, he serves as an accomplished resource to the firm’s clients and projects across the nation.

/**** Advertisement ****/

“Our clients in the tunnel and underground industry recognize Celal as a technical expert and an authority for complex continuum analyses for both underground and bridge structures. He is an expert in the 3D analysis of segmental tunnel linings subject to seismic forces and ground-structure interaction,” said Sanja Zlatanic, PE, HNTB chair national tunnel practice, senior vice president and HNTB Fellow. “His ability to conceive efficient solutions to intricate problems deepens the national tunnel practice expertise and is a valuable addition to our team in the West.”

Prior to joining HNTB, Kirandag gained over 25 years of experience at two national consulting firms. His experience includes high-profile, complex underground projects such as the Westside Extension Project and the Regional Connector Transit Corridor Project for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority; the Istanbul Strait Road Crossing Project in Turkey; and the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Alaskan Way Viaduct Replacement Project.

Kirandag earned a master’s in civil engineering from City College of New York. He completed additional master-level courses in civil engineering from Middle East Technical University in Turkey, where he also earned his bachelor’s in civil engineering. He is a licensed professional engineer in both California and Washington.

RELATED: HNTB Adds Valenti to Tunnel Practice Team