Komatsu Partners with Feeding America in Response to Pandemic

More than 37 million Americans face hunger each year and as the COVID-19 pandemic pushes an additional 17 million Americans into food insecurity, Komatsu’s North American business units are partnering with Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, to donate up to $250,000 to support the organization’s work.

“The hunger crisis is growing quickly in the face of COVID-19,” said Rod Schrader, chairman and CEO of Komatsu’s North American operations. “We are honored to partner with Feeding America to support their work to rapidly scale to meet the rising needs of our communities.”

The situation is changing rapidly, but Feeding America predicts its network of local food banks will need an additional $1.4 billion over the next six months to provide food assistance to people facing hunger—a 30% incremental increase to the nonprofit organization’s operating costs. The network of 200 food banks partner with more than 60,000 soup kitchens, food pantries, churches and other community organizations to deliver food, even in the midst of a global pandemic.

“Feeding America is grateful to Komatsu and its employees for their generous support of our neighbors who face hunger during these uncertain times,” said Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. “Their donation will help food banks serve communities hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Komatsu America Corp., Komatsu Mining Corp., Modular Mining and Hensley Industries – all North American subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Komatsu Ltd. – are joining together in the effort to support Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund. The business units are donating $150,000 and will provide a 2-for-1 match of employee donations up to $50,000.

The companies are dedicating an additional $100,000 to local organizations in the communities in which they operate throughout North America, to support specific charitable efforts and needs in the areas of medical supplies and support, food insecurity and community funds.

