Lithos Engineering Welcomes Magnuson, Warren

Lithos Engineering recently announced the addition of two engineers to its expanding staff: Derek Magnuson, PG, CEG, and Alex Warren, EI, GIT.

/**** Advertisement ****/

As an engineering geologist, Magnuson brings a broad geological and geotechnical consulting background to Lithos. With over 10 years of experience, his expertise includes geotechnical evaluations, geologic hazard assessments, materials testing, construction observation, geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring, and geotechnical forensic evaluations.

Magnuson loves a good challenge and has worked on a variety of projects in Colorado, California, and other western states that include tunnels and shafts, water, stormwater, and wastewater pipelines, water and wastewater treatment plants, slurry walls for gravel pit reservoirs, slope stability evaluations and designs, pavement design, and low and high-rise vertical construction. He also has a background in water quality regulation.

Magnuson graduated from UC Berkeley with a bachelor’s degree in geology and a master’s degree in earth science. He is a registered Professional Geologist and Certified Engineering Geologist. When his is not at work in Lithos’ Denver office, you will find him outside “shredding pow,” pedaling bikes, coaxing vegetables to grow, and exploring new places. He can be contacted at Derek@LithosEng.com

Warren recently joined Lithos and moved to Denver from Oxford, Mississippi, where she graduated with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in geological engineering from the University of Mississippi. Her academic and professional experience include geotechnical engineering, engineering geology, subsurface investigations, and geophysical data interpretation.

Although new to the industry, Warren has exceled in her work with Lithos diving into long pipeline projects with multiple tunneled crossings. She holds certifications as an Engineering Intern (EI) and Geologist in Training (GIT) and is looking forward to getting her PE and PG in the future. Warren moved to Colorado to enjoy all that the state has to offer and when she is not working. She enjoys hiking, traveling, and playing tennis. Warren can be contacted at Alex@LithosEng.com

In keeping with our core values, the Lithos team has grown substantially over the last few years and has remained committed to developing a diverse team of experts that brings recognizable value to its clients and their projects.

RELATED: What’s the Deal with GBRs?