Loadsensing Now Supported by Trimble 4D Control 5.0 Software

Worldsensing’s leading wireless monitoring system Loadsensing is now supported by Trimble 4D Control 5.0 Software enabling users to receive data from different geotechnical sensors as well as read data from multiple sensor manufacturers.

The Loadsensing system which is currently used to monitor over 50,000 sensors worldwide is easy to install and can be quickly configured through a mobile app. The long-range and low-power wireless nodes make wireless connectivity the best option under very complex monitoring scenarios.

With Internet of Things (IoT) technology playing an increasingly critical role in several industries, one of the most important requirements for any monitoring system is the timely delivery of up-to-date, reliable, high quality data that allows for critical analysis to generate actionable insights.

“We transform operations by enabling our clients to make the right decisions based on real-time information,” says Ignasi Vilajosana, CEO and co-founder of Worldsensing. “Offering our customers the combination of Loadsensing with Trimble’s software aligns perfectly with our mission to reduce risk in the most challenging construction and mining projects worldwide.”

Real time monitoring programs can ensure the integrity of structures like bridges, tunnels, dams, buildings or infrastructures and assets in a mine site. In complex projects which present very specific monitoring challenges, like open pit mining operations or large construction projects, Loadsensing is used to detect and prevent possible risks to structures and infrastructures.

Operators can improve operational effectiveness because they can monitor and track critical assets with real time data. Users no longer need manual readings or cabling: they can send data wirelessly through Loadsensing, control the measurements, manage and process data, and analyze results with the Trimble 4D Control 5.0 Software.

“At Worldsensing our purpose is to make operations more efficient and sustainable through the use of smart technologies that can improve how we live and work,” explains Matthieu Laville, Worldsensing Sales Director. “We invest in helping users make sense of the data they get. Integration doesn’t mean that they can just connect and automatically the data will be read and sent. A smooth integration means our engineers work closely with our partners to understand their technical requirements and specifications in order for Loadsensing to be compatible with their sensors, system or software.” he points out.

The Loadsensing monitoring system was deployed in some of the biggest metro extension projects in North America such as the Purple Line Rail Link in Washington D.C. and the Purple Line Extension in Los Angeles to enable the wireless monitoring of the stability of the surrounding ground structures during the metro extension.

