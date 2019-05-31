London’s Super Sewer Becomes ‘Longest Tunnel Under the Thames’

London’s Thames Tideway project – aka the super sewer – has become the longest tunnel beneath the River Thames after miners working deep underground passed the 2km mark.

The tunnel is comprised of ‘rings’, each of which is formed of seven concrete segments. The first tunnel boring machine (TBM) to launch has now completed more than 1,000 rings.

/**** Advertisement ****/

Millicent, the TBM responsible the central delivery team’s westbound drive, was working deep underground somewhere beneath Albert Bridge and Battersea Bridge (as of mid May), with around 3km to go until Carnwath Road in Fulham.

The previous record for ‘longest tunnel beneath the Thames’ was held by the 1.3km HS1 tunnel, which crosses between Kent and Essex at Ebbsfleet.

All spoil from the tunneling operation at Kirtling Street, where Millicent launched, is being removed from site by barge. Tideway’s commitment to use the river to transport as much material as possible is keeping thousands of lorries off London’s roads. More than 1 million tonnes have now been transported by river across the project.

The Thames Tideway Tunnel, a major infrastructure project, will tackle sewage pollution in the River Thames and will use six machines to build the 25-km tunnel.

RELATED: London’s Tideway Welcomes First TBM