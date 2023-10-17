Lunemann Joins STV

By TBM Staff

STV, a professional services firm that plans, designs and manages infrastructure projects across North America, announced that Matthew Lunemann, P.E., PMP, ENV SP, has joined the firm as vice president and engineering director in its tunneling and geotechnical group. In this role, Lunemann will oversee the group’s geotechnical initiatives in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, with a focus on civil infrastructure and renewable energy projects.

“Matt is a seasoned veteran and a fantastic addition to our growing geotechnical engineering team,” said Frank Pepe, P.E., senior vice president and national director of tunneling and geotechnical group at STV. “From geotechnical engineering to coastal restoration and shoreline stabilization, embankment and dam design as well as foundation engineering, Matt is a nationally recognized thought leader and has already successfully executed projects on behalf of some of our key clients in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.”

Prior to joining STV, Lunemann was a geotechnical leader for a major engineering firm supporting projects in the roadways and bridges, tunnels, rail and transit, ports and marine, dams and utilities arenas. In New Jersey, he has supported key programs such as the South Jersey Transportation Authority’s Atlantic City Expressway Connector Tunnel; the Pulaski Skyway Rehabilitation in Newark, NJ; and the Ocean Wind 2 onshore substation evaluation and geotechnical investigation in Monmouth County, NJ. In Pennsylvania, he was task leader for the PAthways Tolling Structures and P3 Procurement Management across multiple PA counties.

In addition to his project work, Lunemann is an active industry steward and serves on the Career Services Advisory Board for Technology, Engineering and Physical Sciences at Rutgers University. He is the New Jersey Delegate for the National Society of Professional Engineers House of Delegates and served as a U.S. Representative for the Permanent International Association of Navigation Congresses Task Group 193 which focused on “Resilience of the Maritime and Inland Waterborne Transportation System.” He is also a past president of the Ocean County Society of Professional Engineers and a two-term past president of the Rutgers School of Engineering’s alumni association.

Lunemann earned his M.S. and B.S. in Civil Engineering from Rutgers University.

STV’s tunneling and geotechnical group has experienced significant growth over the past two years. As a result, the firm now boasts tunneling and geotechnical engineering staff in 14 offices around the U.S., with the ability to provide specialized engineering resources to clients nationwide. The firm has worked on such projects as the recently completed Grand Central Madison for the MTA’s Long Island Rail Road; the Gateway Program Hudson River Tunnel between New York and New Jersey for the Gateway Development Corporation and AMTRAK; and the Purple Line Extension Section 3 for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.