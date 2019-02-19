Maher Inducted into ADSC Hall of Fame

William F. Maher, late president of McKinney Drilling Company (MDC), was inducted into The International Association of Foundation Drilling (ADSC) Hall of Fame at the organization’s Annual Meeting this month during the Final Night Awards Reception and Dinner.

ADSC is a non-profit corporation organized to represent the interests of specialty sub-contractors, manufacturers, suppliers, and engineers working in the anchored earth retention, drilled shaft, micropile, and related industries.

Maher earned the honor through many years of service to ADSC and industry at large.

Bill passed away suddenly in November 2017 at age 66. He spent many years serving ADSC, beginning with his election to the Board of Directors in 2000. In 2003, he was selected to ADSC’s Executive Committee where he went through the ranks of leadership, ultimately serving as President. Once his term of service was completed, he and his wife Denise continued to remain involved.

In an interview before his death, Bill reflected fondly on his career: “What I’m most proud of is keeping McKinney a family company. To be able to provide good jobs for these wonderful people is my greatest accomplishment. They are our greatest asset.”

Bill is survived by his wife, Denise M. (nee Wheatley) and three children: Megan Sweitzer, Erin Colleen Maher, and William F. III.