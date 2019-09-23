Malaysia Gears Up to Host WTC 2020

The Institution of Engineers, Malaysia (IEM) will welcome more than 2,000 participants from all walks of the tunneling and underground space developments fraternity to join the World Tunnel Congress 2020, set for May 15-21, 2020, in Kuala Lumpur. WTC includes lectures, technical sessions, various committee and working group meetings, site and technical visits, brief excursions and more.

Accompanied by an exhibition with more than 200 participating companies from all over the world, the Kuala Lumpur Convention Center (KLCC) will be the epicenter of the tunneling and underground space developments congress for a whole week, and will underline Malaysia’s position as a tunneling and underground space developments technological hub in Southeast Asia.

“The preparations for the World Tunnel Congress and 46th ITA General Assembly 2020 in Kuala Lumpur are in full swing. Registration should be made as soon as possible, due to the early bird chance (before Dec. 1, 2019) and the high demand,“ recommends WTC 2020 Organizing Chairman Ir. Dr Teik Aun Ooi.

/**** Advertisement ****/

The fully packed week will start with an ITACET training course. Addressing specifically young tunnelers and those who are interested in tunneling and underground space developments, as well as prominent tunneling experts from all over the world will be sharing their experiences. More than 15 technical presentations under the topic of “Innovations in Tunneling – Geotechnical Engineering and Project Management“ will give insights in five different main fields of tunneling and underground space developments on Friday and Saturday, May 15-16. This will not only be a chance to learn from the bests, but there will also be sufficient time between the various sessions for discussion and networking with worldwide recognized experts.

The first part of the General Assembly and some Working Group meetings will take place on Sunday, May 17. One of the most important events on this day is the Congress Welcoming Reception starting at 6 pm, which is free for all registered congress participants.

RELATED: ITA Presents Finalists for 2019 Major Project of the Year Award

The official welcoming to the World Tunnel Congress, as well as an opening ceremony with both Muir Wood and keynote lectures, are scheduled on Monday morning, May 18. The exhibition at the KLCC venue will also kick-off on the same morning. Technical sessions, presentations, committee meetings and countless networking with fellow participants, exhibitors and business partners will fulfill the days until the second part of the General Assembly on Wednesday afternoon, with the closing ceremony as the finale of the WTC 2020 event and followed with the handover of the ITA flag to the next host country Denmark for WTC 2021.

Different site and technical visits will be held during and after the congress with limited seats available: SMART Tunnel (Monday, May 18), Tunneling Training Academy (Tuesday, May 19) and Underground works at both KVMRT Line 2 and Line 3 (Wednesday, May 20) are outstanding tunnel engineering achievements, first of its kind training center and ongoing tunneling projects respectively. All site and technical visits, as well as short excursions, will start and end at KLCC.

On Thursday limited participants will have a chance to book a technical visit to either the ongoing East Coast Rail Link or the completed Pahang-Selangor Raw Water Transfer Tunnel.

Several programs open to accompanying persons to explore the beauty of Malaysia before or after the congress are also in place. The WTC 2020 in Kuala Lumpur falls during the month of Ramadan which is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. Participants will have the opportunity to experience the uniqueness of “Buka Puasa“ (Breaking of Fast) in KLCC itself.

RELATED: NAT 2018 Returns with Strong Turnout in DC